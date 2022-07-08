Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $553.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $541.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $216.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

