Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 94,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 230,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.
Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.76. 9,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
