Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after buying an additional 434,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.75. 18,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,450. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

