Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Scotiabank

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 74,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,210. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

