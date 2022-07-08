Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50. The stock traded as low as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 535608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.88.

The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.62.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

