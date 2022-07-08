Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.75

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

