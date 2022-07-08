Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.75

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)
