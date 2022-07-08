Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $5.61

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.42. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 16,071 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,908,000. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 624,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

