High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 76.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

