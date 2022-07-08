Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,119.05

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,119.05 and traded as low as $1,056.31. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $1,164.06, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,117.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,336.46.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HESAF)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

