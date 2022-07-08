Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $390.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

