Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $257.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

