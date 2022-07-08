Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($68.75) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($58.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.04 ($63.58) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.95. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($135.05).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

