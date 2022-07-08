Helium (HNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.05 Million

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Helium has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $9.51 or 0.00043070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $9.05 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00093836 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016943 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00255594 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,348,852 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.