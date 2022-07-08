Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.85-$10.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $154.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $149.03 and a 12 month high of $256.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on HELE. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

