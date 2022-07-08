Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.37 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

BSCP opened at $20.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

