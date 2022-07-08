Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 179,420 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,420 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 1.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

