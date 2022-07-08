Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,187 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.41 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

