Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

