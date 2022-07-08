Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,595,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,187,000 after purchasing an additional 915,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 864,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

