Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,208 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 16.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 259,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBMQ opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.