Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,322 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 7.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $48,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.40 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

