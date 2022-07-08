Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,515 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 847,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of EWZS stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

