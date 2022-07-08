Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 231,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

