Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,148,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 105,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $131.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.