H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.93

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 3506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEES. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

In related news, Director Paul Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $152,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,122.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $216,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,578.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,042 shares of company stock worth $1,181,636 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $218,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

