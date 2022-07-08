HC Wainwright Analysts Give Sernova (CVE:SVA) a C$6.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a C$6.00 price target on Sernova (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:SVA opened at C$1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.54. Sernova has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.22. The company has a market cap of C$432.57 million and a PE ratio of -37.38.

Get Sernova alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Holler bought 50,000 shares of Sernova stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.29 per share, with a total value of C$64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 583,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$752,499.57.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.