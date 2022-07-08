Harrington Investments INC Purchases 241 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Trex were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Trex by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 120,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.12.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

