Harrington Investments INC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Harrington Investments INC cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,029,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,450,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $102,020,000 after buying an additional 444,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after buying an additional 431,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,912,000 after buying an additional 399,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CTXS opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.06. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $117.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.
About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
