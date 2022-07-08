Harrington Investments INC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Harrington Investments INC cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,029,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,450,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $102,020,000 after buying an additional 444,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after buying an additional 431,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,912,000 after buying an additional 399,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.06. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $117.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

