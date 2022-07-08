Harrington Investments INC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

PYPL stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

