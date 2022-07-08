Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.42% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.57.
TSE:HDI traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,502. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$27.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$705.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.30.
About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Articles
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.