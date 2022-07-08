Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.57.

TSE:HDI traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,502. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$27.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$705.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.30.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$816.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$712.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.4599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

