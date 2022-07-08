Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $133.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

