Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,398 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.