Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

