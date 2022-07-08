Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after buying an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,721 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,789,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,325,000 after acquiring an additional 344,238 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $92.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.86. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

