Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

