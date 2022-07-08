Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading 2.7% Higher

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.93 and last traded at $51.50. 12,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,133,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

