Gs Investments Inc. Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gs Investments Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

