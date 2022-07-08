Gs Investments Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)

Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth about $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Doma during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Doma during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Doma by 6,364.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.95 on Friday. Doma Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. The business had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

