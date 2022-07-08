Gs Investments Inc. Sells 82 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gs Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.7% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UNH stock opened at $514.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $482.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.