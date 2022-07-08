Gs Investments Inc. Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

