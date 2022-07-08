Gs Investments Inc. Acquires 8,800 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 204.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.96.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.