Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) dropped 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $160.54 and last traded at $160.54. Approximately 5,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 180,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.52.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.65.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

