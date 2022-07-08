Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 259,547 shares.The stock last traded at $32.47 and had previously closed at $34.06.
A number of research firms recently commented on GBX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.
The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22.
In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 60,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
