Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 259,547 shares.The stock last traded at $32.47 and had previously closed at $34.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 60,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

