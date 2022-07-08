Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,305 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,889 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises about 0.9% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,832,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $155,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $154,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $149.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

