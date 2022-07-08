Grandview Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 134,592 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,839. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

