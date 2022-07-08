Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,768,000 after acquiring an additional 113,766 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Shares of HSY traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $220.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average of $209.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,757 shares of company stock valued at $140,883,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.