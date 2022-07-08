Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,342,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.