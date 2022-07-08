Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 95,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,418,291. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

