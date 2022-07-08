Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 356.83 ($4.32).

GRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.48) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.47) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GRI stock traded up GBX 1.49 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 283.89 ($3.44). 585,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 293.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 295.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,351.85. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.12).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 2.08 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($359.41).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

