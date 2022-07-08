Gouws Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 3.3% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

ZTS stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.